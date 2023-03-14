CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Senior Citizens Center announced Tuesday via its Facebook page that it will experience a planned power outage on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 beginning at 7:30 a.m.

During the outage, the Senior Center Building will be closed to the public. Services normally provided by the center will be canceled for the day. The center reassured the public that transportation and other off-site services will be provided.

The outage does not currently have a set end time.