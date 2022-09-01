CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library will be having sign-ups for free library cards the whole month of September.

All that is needed when signing up is a driver’s license or photo ID, and it is completely free. It will only take about five minutes to sign up and receive the card.

If you can not make it into the library this month to sign up for a card, you can still sign up online. After the information is filled out, it will be processed by the staff, and applicants will receive a phone call to make sure the address is correct so that they can mail the library card. It will take one to two days at most to process.

With a library card, customers can check in and out books, movies, and magazines, and have access to computer privileges and classes. You can even gain access to these services through phone, iPad, or laptop.

Not only is the library good for learning, but it is also great for some fun programs that people can enjoy. Julia Todd, library manager said, “you know, it’s not just, ‘I have to do this term paper, I have to go to the library.’ If I want to learn how to crochet something, it’s free on the library. ‘Oh, company’s coming, this weekend’s the Italian festival, I need an Italian recipe for..’ It’s just a lot of, you know, great things that are available. And like I said, everything is free of charge.”

The library is also a passport acceptance agency that will have a passport fair on September 8, 9, and 10. At this fair, people in the community can get their passports renewed or signed up for, with a fee of only the cost of the passport itself. The library cannot give you the passport straight away, they will send the information to the U.S. Department of state, where they will process it and send it in the mail. Appointments will not be required this year.

Fall is just around the corner, and Todd mentioned that the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library has a lot of new and exciting things coming. To stay updated on these events and programs, you can find more information here.

Library hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will also be closed on Labor Day.