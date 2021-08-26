Seven Clarksburg Firemen upgrade to new positions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Fire Department held a swearing-in and promotional ceremony on Thursday morning.

Seven firefighters were given promotions during the ceremony. Those are:

Jimmy Green: Administrative Captain

Patrick San Julian: Captain

Josh Tompkins: Lieutenant

Mark Walsh: Lieutenant

Jason Stalnaker: Lieutenant

Jonathan Brady: Lieutenant

Marion Watts: Lieutenant

Many key members of the community were in attendance, such as the Mayor of Clarksburg, members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the Clarksburg Police Chief and more.

One of the newest promotions at the Clarksburg Fire Department swears in

Clarksburg Fire Chief Steve Pulice said each of the seven firefighters has 12 to 13 years of experience under their belt.

“It’s so gratifying to do this because the department needs it, and these guys want it, and that makes a big difference in how positive things are gonna move forward,” said Chief Pulice.

Chief Pulice also said that the promotion will mean more firefighters on a truck at once, creating more help at the scene when trouble arises.