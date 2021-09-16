Sew What, a new tailoring business, holds ribbon cutting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT W.Va. – Have a pair of pants that never get worn because they’re just a hair too long? or a favorite shirt that’s left hanging in the closet with a button missing? A new Harrison County business has opened its doors and might be able to help.

Sew What held its ribbon-cutting on Thursday to mark the expansion of the business into a new building. The business offers all types of clothing alteration services including button and zipper repairs, hemming and embroidery.

The owner Vickie Fahey started her business in a small room at the Starving Artist Studio and, now, is located at the US Nursing Network building at 14 Chenoweth Drive in Bridgeport.

Sew What is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can also find them on Facebook or contact them by phone, 304-669-6423.