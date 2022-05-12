BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – It was a busy Thursday at Jenkins Subaru in Bridgeport with lots of community-orientated events, including the Share the Love Event.

Every purchase of a Subaru vehicle means money goes to the Share the Love Event.

Jenkins Subaru decided to donate the $26,600 in funds to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

Share the Love Event gives money to United Way (WBOY Image)

Officials from Jenkins Subaru said that they chose the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties because they know where money is needed the most in the community.

“It feels really good. You know, every year, it just continues to go up and up. The more cars we sell, the bigger the check gets. It makes you feel good, and it’s a beautiful day too. So, it’s a beautiful day, it’s a good day to do this, it’s a good day to help out in the community. We have another event we’re doing here today too. We’re just trying to help out as much as possible,” said Matt Jenkins, General Manager of Jenkins Subaru.

“Jenkins Subaru has been a partner of the United Ways for decades. Without their support, without Subaru’s support, we wouldn’t be able to do all of the amazing things that we’re able to accomplish here in Harrison and Doddridge Counties.,” said Brad Riffee, Executive Director of the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

The funds from the donation will go towards the United Way’s current campaign, which it plans to wrap up next week.