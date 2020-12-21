Sheetz makes food donation to frontline workers at United Hospital Center, other hospitals in surrounding states

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Employees from Sheetz gathered at local hospitals across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia to assist health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheetz employee unloads food donations.

Sheetz employee unloads food donations.

Sheetz employees worked to unload a combined total of nearly nine tons of food at 24 hospitals in the communities Sheetz serves, according to a press release. The meals included various snacks and drinks to help fuel medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, and hospital staff, as they work around the clock to deliver life-saving care to those fighting COVID-19.

Listed below are the hospitals that received these donations:

Pennsylvania UPMC – Altoona UPMC – Pittsburgh Mount Nittany Medical Center Geisinger Wilkes-Barre Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton

Ohio The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center OhioHealth at Home Cleveland Clinic – Akron General Medical Center University Hospital Health System – Cleveland Mount Carmel Health System

Maryland University of Maryland Medical Center Meritus Medical Center Frederick Health Hospital

North Carolina Duke University Health System University of North Carolina Medical Center Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Cone Medical Health System – Burlington Cone Medical Health System – Greensboro Vidant Medical Center

Virginia University of Virginia Health System Carilion New River Valley Medical Center Carilion Franklin Memorial Medical Center

West Virginia West Virginia University United Hospital Center





Sheetz explained in a release that it is deeply committed to its employees, customers, and the communities it serves.

Officials said that these donations will be made in an effort to provide assistance and relief as the nation joins together to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.