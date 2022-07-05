BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Have some extra canned goods, meats or other items? You may be looking to donate to Shepherd’s Corner, located on 119 Pennsylvania Avenue in Bridgeport, as it is in dire need to restock its food pantry to serve the Harrison County community.

“We need green beans, corn, we need fruit; we could use soups, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce, macaroni and cheese and all canned meats,” said Shepherd’s Corner co-director, Karen Lang.

Donating to them isn’t an elaborate feat either, according to Lang. You can drop off items inside their location from Tuesday to Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Someone is always here at that time and that’s where we really accept donations,” Lang said.

Shepherd’s Corner Food Pantry Shelves (WBOY – Image)

They have a drop box located right outside the building too. Shepherd’s Corner also has other donation items they accept.

The reason that the pantry is looking to refill its shelves is due to the lingering effect of the pandemic.

“A lot of people are in need right now,” Lang said. “We’ve given out more food through the pandemic and since the pandemic than we ever probably have done.”

Although Shepherd’s Corner is partnered with a handful of different churches, they’re extremely thankful for the help from community members.

“We are just appreciative of everything that everybody donates to Shepherd’s Corner,” Lang said. “The people out there don’t really know how much we appreciate it. We just want to say thank you, thank you.”