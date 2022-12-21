David Collins (Courtesy: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon that it is searching for a missing 16-year-old.

The boy, David Collins, has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. Although limited information was given, Collins seems to have brown hair and eyes, based on a picture shared by the department.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Clarksburg Police Department or Deputy Hutson of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office by calling the Harrison County non-emergency number and asking for either party. The number is 304-626-4900.