Shinnston announces extra precautions to keep residents safe during COVID-19 outbreak

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The City of Shinnston has put extra precautions to keep citizens safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

Shinnston City Council held a meeting over the phone on Thursday evening to discuss all actions that will be taking place in the town. City Manager Chad Edwards stated that they have made some major changes to their daily operations and they will be in place until he can be sure that it is safe to return to normal.

“These changes will be in effect at least until the end of next week which we will do another assessment and see where everyone is,” Edwards explained.

Those changes include:

The water office is currently closed to the general public. Payments can be placed in the drop box, by phone from 8 a.m. – Noon or paid online.

Parks are open for trail walking only. No group activities are allowed and playgrounds are closed.

No one is allowed in the water or sewer plants, except operators and operators-in-training.

Street water crews are on payed-call-out leave.

The police department is operating as normal, but are granted to do paperwork at their homes instead of the office.

“Were basically running on a skeleton crew, very few people,” Edwards said. “There are two people in the office right now.”

All events have been canceled for the entire month of April. Those who wish to stay updated with upcoming events and meetings in the town, can do so by clicking here to head over their website.