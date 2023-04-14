SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Palette Art Gallery celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 14.

The gallery’s first display included portraits made by a tattoo artist, Ed McMillian, watercolor art by Judy Mattson Reed, as well as pencil drawings. Brendan Gallagher, Shinnston Arts Foundation President, told 12 News that the gallery already has some great show ideas in store, in which one has a local teacher showcasing her student’s artwork.

Gallagher added that the City of Shinnston has been focusing on the artistic creativity in the area. They recently added in a music studio called “The Press,” which is located in the building beneath the new art gallery. Bethany Reed Nuzum, a Tamarack artist, will be serving as the gallery’s curator. Nuzum has been working with the Foundation over the past few months to bring the gallery idea to life.

When discussing where the idea stemmed from, Gallagher said that the City of Shinnston has so much artistic talent, and there are not many outlets for them to show it off. He felt it was the city’s responsibility to help make it happen, so he did what he could, and now they are celebrating its grand-opening! He believes that a good vibrant town should support the arts and have a solid art program.

There is an importance behind why Nuzum and Gallagher wanted to bring this art gallery to Shinnston. Gallagher said, “just to be able to give them that space—they don’t have the opportunity. There’s so many people that you don’t realize are here and are amazing artists, amazing musicians, and we just want to give people those opportunities through the studio, through the gallery, through our venues in town to be able to show off what they can do creatively.”

If interested in showcasing your art work in The Palette Art Gallery, you can reach out to Bethany Nuzum through the gallery’s Facebook page or Instagram. She will then do what she can to set a process up to get the art put up in the gallery. The weekly hours are subject to change with different gallery shows. You can find updates on when the 225 Pike Street gallery will be open, and when specific shows are coming up, by following the social media links provided above.

You can help keep the art gallery running by donating to The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County through its website under the “support” tab.