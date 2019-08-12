Shinnston beautification project underway

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Shinnston is getting a bit of a makeover this summer.

According to city manager Chad Edwards, the project began earlier this month to give the town a fresh new look going forward.

With help from councilman Andrew Kisamore and the United Way of Harrison County, an old wall near the entrance of downtown got a fresh coat of paint.

Community members and businesses are in the process of adding an artistic touch to phone poles on Pike Street.

“What we’re trying to do is make the town more attractive to people visiting, people coming in, especially on our doorstep here,” said City Manager Chad Edwards. “We’re trying to give the town a better presentation, make people realize what all we have in Shinnston all the good things we have here and all the good businesses and artistic talents.”

Along with this effort, the city is looking and making use of some empty green space to create a monument to the town’s mining history, as well as planting new flower beds and making massive upgrades to the city basketball courts.