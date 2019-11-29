Shinnston businesses participate in Plaid Friday

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Home Style in Shinnston is just one of several local businesses that participated in the city’s Plaid Friday event.

In a twist on Black Friday shopping, all customers wearing plaid received discounts and entries to win prizes.

Home Style staff said they wanted to find a fun way to encourage the community to shop local for the holidays.

“It’s a cool thing to get away from the hustle and bustle of Black Friday with the big-box stores. It’s a little calmer and a lot more enjoyable to do your shopping for your loved ones,” said Home Style manager Amanda Sayers.

Shinnston is also participating in small business Saturday by continuing its deals and prize giveaways.