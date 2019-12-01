Shinnston celebrates Small Business Saturday

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Several Shinnston businesses attracted crowds for Small Business Saturday by using discounts and giveaways.

Home Style co-owner Melissa Aldridge says she and her husband Fred are shocked at the number of people who come out each year to show their support.

“We offered a free tote bag and gift certificates and ornaments to our first 50 customers and we ran out of those in about an hour and a half,” said Aldridge.

Our Market has only been open just over a month and features items from seven different vendors. Owners Susan Messenger and Greg Holden say they appreciate what the day does for local stores.

“For every hundred dollars spent in your small store or local shop, 68 dollars stays in the community, where if you go to the big box stores, most of that does not stay in the community,” said Messenger.

Though large numbers of people enter stores, causing longer wait times, business owners say customers understand and are always willing to do what they can.

“I think they understand the value of what small businesses bring to their towns and so it’s their opportunity to show us some love and support and they are actually in really good moods and excited to do that for us. They know how important it is,” said Aldridge.

Shinnston is just one of the many cities in the area that participated in Small Business Saturday.