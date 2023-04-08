SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The children of Shinnston got an early start to their Easter with an Easter egg hunt hosted by Minigh Family Dentistry and Blackwell Reality Group.

The egg hunt was held at the Shinnston City Park Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and had many different activities, including games, bounce houses and a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny himself. Children were allowed to collect seven eggs and then cash them in for an array of prizes.

“Well, I just think it’s important because we’re just very small town oriented and want to show that you don’t have to go outside here to have things like this, and also, you know, there a wide range of people, so we would like to be able to offer things that parents don’t have to spend a lot of money to come out and for their kids to have a good time,” Andrew Minigh, dentist, said.

When asked what goes into planning this event, Duane Blackwell of Blackwell Reality Group said “a lot of organization between staffing and community. Um, we just kind of go out, buy the gifts, uh organize the things, figure out a way to do it equal opportunity for everyone, and um just uh, a lot of communication back and forth,” Blackwell said.

Both Minigh Family Dentistry and Blackwell Reality Group were pleased with how the event turned out and encourage the community of Shinnston to come out to next year’s Easter egg hunt.