Shinnston City Council approves two new ordinances to bring in revenue

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Shinnston City Council approved the first reading of two new ordinances that would help the city bring in revenue.

The first ordinance is an implemented one percent sales and use tax within corporate limits of the city, revenue would go towards city employee salaries.

The second approved ordinance was the regulation of terrain vehicles like ATV’s and UTV’s within city limits from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

“Those people that get the permits will have to show proof of insurance, have the vehicles looked at, make sure they have headlights, break lights, and make sure they’re operated safely in town,” said Shinnston Mayor, Patrick Kovalck.

The terrain vehicles would have to purchase a $50 registration and display it on the vehicle at all times, registration revenue would go towards the Shinnston Police Department.