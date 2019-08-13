Shinnston City Council discuss imposing municipal fee increase

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Shinnston City Council met Monday night to have a second and final reading of a municipal fee ordinance.

Many residents expressed their concern with the ordinance and the cost that a municipal fee could have on homeowners. Some residents asked that council look into other areas to see where they could get funding from rather than impose a fee upon them.

Council stated that the ordinance originated to increase pay for police, fire and maintenance. That ordinance was voted down by a 6 – 1 vote.

“Myself personally, I was torn, I think it would be good for the city to have that but when you have so many citizens speak against it, our job is to represent the citizens, therefore my vote was no,” said Patrick Kovalck, Mayor of the City of Shinnston.” But I understand the yay vote as well, to benefit the city and into the future.”

Mayor Kovalck stated that the ordinance could be reintroduced in the future in a different format splitting it up into separate smaller increases in fees. The city also expressed that it is continuing to look into ways to better serve the citizens of Shinnston.