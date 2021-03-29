Shinnston City Council discuss usage of American Rescue Plan grant funds

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Shinnston City Council discussed the American Rescue Plan and the funds they are going to receive from federal grants in a meeting Monday night.

Shinnston will be receiving more than $800,000 and much of their discussion focused on what they could do with those funds. City Manager, Chad Edwards said he spoke with Senator Manchin’s office on advice of how the monies should be used.

“We will be working with the auditor’s office, the state auditor to make sure we are handling everything appropriately. This is some badly needed money for infrastructure, that is something that I think our town like many towns across the country could use right now,” said Edwards.

Members of council put together a list of items they would like to see the funding used on for the betterment of the city and its citizens.

“One of the things were definitely going to have to take care of is we have a package plant at Lincoln Apartments that is going to have to be decommissioned. We are going to have to take it down and replace it with a lift station, that is one of my top priorities,” Edwards said. “And get the people who were promised sewer years ago, get them hooked into the system as well. Also, some of the other things, sidewalk to the Murphy Building is something that they are interested in, generators for the water plant and sewer plant, paving for one particular road, and then repairing water street, which has been out of commission ever since I have been here.”

City officials said one of the things the city struggles with is transmission with waste water. City officials also added the city is in need of replacing some of its sewer lines and hopes to get a project moving forward in the near future.