Shinnston City Council discusses upcoming development plans at recent meeting

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – On Monday evening, Shinnston City Council discussed a variety of items that they want to see added to the city.

The council discussed the possibility of placing a new sign at the beginning of city limits, as well as purchasing a street sweeper for the city.

One major discussion that was agreed on was having trees and debris cleaned up around the walking trial and basketball court in Shinnston.

A topic that will continue being discussed on a later date, is having a proclamation for the 50th anniversary of the Little League Field, and a possible donation that could go back into the property.

In addition to the city of Shinnston will have an Independence Day celebration on June 1, right above the cemetery.

“We want for everyone to come out,” City Manager Chad Edwards explained. “We would like for everyone to practice social distancing; it is the reason were doing it this way. So, everybody, it’s kind of like a drive-in movie theater type situation.”

Those who wish to attend can park at Lincoln High and Jr. High, the football field, Ace Hardware and Bryan Funeral Home.

To keep up with the latest happenings in Shinnston, head over to the city‘s Facebook page.