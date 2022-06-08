SHINNSTON, W.Va. — The City of Shinnston came to its unofficial results for four of its wards in its city council election.



There were two weeks for residents to vote to elect a new council person for each of the four wards.

Ward 1 (East Shinnston): W. Max Palmer – 26; Jana-Kate Layton – 9

Ward 2 (Downtown): Amanda Sayers – 15; Ashley Dytzel – 14

Ward 3 (Pleasant Hill): Patrick A. Kovalck – 33; Vance Sosinski – 10

Ward 4 (West Side): Julia Currey – 24; Write-in Peggy Barnett – 9

Looking at the results from Ward 2, Shinnston City Clerk Kathleen Panek stressed that every vote is important.

“One vote can decide whether your community improves, stays the same or backslides,” Panek said.

Panek also urged the importance of voting in even the smallest of elections to make an impact on your community.

“What is going to impact each person more than anything possibly could is your local government,” she said.