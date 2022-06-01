SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Shinnston City Council held a special meeting to discuss a 90-day bank loan to cover the costs of sewer projects costing approximately $90,000.

City officials said that monies expected in September from American Rescue Plan Act will be used to reimburse the cost of the loan. Council approved taking out the 90-day short-term loan.

Shinnston is expecting to receive approximately $470,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“These projects have been an issue for years, and years in the city. Now with the ARPA funds that the government has provided it really lets us check off a bunch of existing problems so we can prepare for future problems,” said Pat Kovalck, Mayor of the City of Shinnston.

Council also held a work session after the special meeting talking about the penalties for high grass violations. Instead of warning the city will now be issuing citations for the violation of high grass.