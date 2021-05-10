Shinnston Council discuss purchase of new street sweeper and public works trucks

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – On Monday night, Shinnston City Council discussed the purchase of a news street sweeper with a shared agreement with the town of Nutter Fort.

Shinnston officials explained that Nutter Fort will share the street sweeper and the cost for each is approximately $90,000. If approved by the town of Nutter Fort, both municipalities will enter into an agreement to split the cost and maintenance of the equipment.

“The unit that we are looking at currently is right around $180,000. So, it would be $90,000 a piece. We went ahead and approved $100,000 from Shinnston just in case there is taxes, fees, title, license, that sort of thing that we don’t know about at this point,” said Pat Kovalck, Mayor of the City of Shinnston.

Also, council approved the purchase of two truck for public works and placing four current public works truck out for bid. City officials said two of those current public works trucks will not pass state inspections.

“We have a few trucks that public works are currently using that are in pretty poor condition body-wise. Mechanically they’re strong, but body wise they are poor looking trucks,” Kovalck said.

Unanimously, council approved the new signage for Pike Street within its downtown district. They will be utilizing Designer Street Signs to have those made. The city hopes to have those signs in place downtown by the end of summer.