Shinnston holds Veterans Day parade

SHINNSTON, W.Va.- The city of Shinnston celebrated those who have served this country on Wednesday morning with a special Veterans Day parade.

The parade started off at the Clay District Veterans Memorial in downtown Shinnston and proceeded to move down Main Street as crowds watched and took photographs.

The original parade was canceled due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the American Legion Riders decided to put together a small parade to honor all who have served in the military.