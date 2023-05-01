SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Shinnston is planning to hold a music festival, the first one ever in the Shinnston community.

The inaugural “Shindy Music Festival” will be held at Ferguson Memorial Park in Shinnston on Aug. 11 and 12, according to a Born and Bred Music release. The shindy promises “a larger raucous party,” featuring 20 bands, food trucks, bounces houses and access to the city pool in hopes of highlighting indie music of all genres from across the state.

The word shindy means lively party in Gaelic, but the release said the city also took the name of its founder, Levi Shin, and added the word “indie” to make “shindy.”

“The city is happy to partner with Music Show Production, headed by famed DJ, Kevin Nicholas, to provide sound and lighting for Shindy.”

Artists for the event include:

Phil Joel (formerly of The Newsboys)

Zona Hester

Heavy Hitters Band

Dream Trippers

Aristotle Jones

Emmalea Deal and the Hot Mess

Ryan Cain & The Ables

According to the Shindy Music Festival Facebook page, the full festival lineup will be announced later this week.