Shinnston hosts 11th Annual Turkey Trot

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Runners participated in the Shinnston Turkey Trot this Thursday before their Thanksgiving celebrations.

Proceeds from the annual event go towards the Marie Gaston Scholarship Fund, which aims to promote health and wellness within Harrison County. Organizers said that they were happy with the turnout, even with the cold weather.

“I’m excited, I was a little bit nervous this morning when it was so windy, but our goal is to reach 1,000. In our ninth year we were able to do that, so we’re still looking to grow and bring people out and have families build teams and bring out family members and friends,” said organizer Stacia Talkington.

Runners received refreshments and participated in activities and food donations after the race.

