Shinnston native promoted to high rank in the U.S. Navy

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A Shinnston native has been promoted to one of the highest ranks in the U.S. Navy.

Current Force Master Chief James Tocorzic is taking over the position of Fleet Master Chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Tocorzic, a 1989 graduate of Lincoln High School, will be the Senior Enlisted Leader for the largest fleet of the Navy. The U.S. Pacific Fleet has more than 130,000 active duty members and more than 200 ships and 1,200 aircraft.

“It’s humbling. Humbling is probably an understatement. If you think about the amount of talent that we have in the senior enlisted ranks in the Navy, and how many people there are, to get narrowed down…it’s not something you kind of set out to try to attain,” said Tocorzic.

Tocorzic will be relocating to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in the next few months for his new position.