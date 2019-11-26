Shinnston passes ordinance regarding off road vehicles on city streets

SHINNSTON, W.Va.- The city of Shinnston recently passed a new ordinance at its city council meeting on November 14 allowing residents to drive vehicles such as golf carts and ATVs on city streets.

The conditions are that they must apply for a permit through the city and receive a sticker to place on their vehicle.

“Each sticker will be numbered so that it’s kind of like a license plate. It’ll be able to be identified by our local police department,” said Shinnston city manager Chad Edwards.

All vehicles will also have to pass a short safety inspection to ensure that they are working properly. City officials said that the numbered stickers will make the city safer as it will create a simpler way to track anyone creating problems.

“I think the problems that we will be dealing with will be dealt with easier because we will be able to identify if somebody is breaking the law or creating a disturbance and it’ll be easier to identify that person,” said Edwards.

Shinnston is now accepting applications and will begin giving out numbered stickers on January 1.