SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Shinnston Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was stolen from the Public Works Department.

The police department identified the ATV as a red 2012 Honda Rancher and was taken on New Year’s Eve at approximately 7:00 a.m.

If you have any information or know of a potential suspect, the Shinnston Police Department asks you to call 304-626-4900 or 304-592-2121, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.