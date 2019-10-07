Shinnston Police Department investigating possible threat against Lincoln High School

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Shinnston Police Department is currently investigating a possible threat that was made against Lincoln High School in Harrison County.

According to the Shinnston Police Department Chief of Police Jon Harbert, there were two separate incidents indicating threat to a Lincoln High School. The first incident was a Snapchat message, but Harbert said that message was out of California for another school named Lincoln High School, and was referencing a school in that area and was therefore not a threat to the local area.

However, Harbert said there was a second message sent out which was for the Lincoln High School in Shinnston. In that incident, local police is working with the Harrison County Board of Education, but the persons of interest are currently known and the situation is being handled, according to Harbert.

The persons of interest in the incident were not allowed in the school Monday, and no charges are being filed at this time, according to Harbert, but an investigation is taking place as a result of the event.

Stay with 12 News for any further updates on this situation.