SHINNSTON, W.Va. – If you’re looking for a quiet place to beat the heat this summer, the Shinnston pool has what you’re looking for.

The Shinnston pool opened its doors to all starting this Memorial Day weekend and plans to be open until Labor Day weekend.

The pool features a six-foot-deep area, a newly renovated circular pool slide and a zero-entry section that allows kids to run straight into the water.

Having fun in the sun. (WBOY Image.)

Zero- entry area where kids can just run into the pool. (WBOY Image.)

swim time. (WBOY Image.)

pool slide. (WBOY Image.)

kids playing in the water. (WBOY Image.)

Shinnston pool. (WBOY Image.)

Concessions inside the pool area. (WBOY Image.)

Prices. (WBOY Image.)

Front Entrance The Shinnston pool (WBOY Image.)

“Here in Shinnston, we not only have the pool, but our park area is just really nice to come and visit. You can come and swim, we have two different playgrounds, we have a walking trail, we have pavilions you can enjoy, so it’s a great area to come and spend the day as well,” said Sonia McGrady, the parks and pool manager.

The Shinnston pool is located inside the Ferguson Memorial Park on North Street and is open every day to everyone from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Admission to the pool costs:

2 and under – Free

3 – 11 years old – $4.50

12 and older – $5.50

Seniors and Military – $4.50

The Shinnston pool even offers season passes and concessions. To find out more information about the Shinnston pool click here.