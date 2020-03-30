Shinnston residents remain without power following Sunday winds

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — Several thousand Harrison County residents, especially those in the Shinnston area, have been without power since Sunday.

According to a representive with Mon Power, approximately 496 residents within the City of Shinnston are without power, as of Monday afternoon, due to the weather. Heavy winds moved through the area Sunday.

The Mon Power website shows that Harrison County, as a whole, is experiencing more than 1,800 power outages, including those in Shinnston and more than 600 reported in Lumberport.

A representative with Mon Power stated that power is anticipated to be returned by 8:00 p.m. on Monday.