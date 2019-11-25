Shinnston to add new municipal sales tax

Harrison

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The city of Shinnston will be adding a one percent municipal sales tax to items bought in the area.

Groceries and prescriptions are excluded from this new tax. The regular six percent sales tax will go to the state and the new one percent tax will go to Shinnston.

Shinnston city manager Chad Edwards said that he thinks this will have positive effects on the city’s businesses and that he has not heard negative feedback from anyone in the city.

“I think this will help us generate revenue without having to raise municipal fees, which was a big issue here a few months ago-there was talk of increasing fees to keep up with our utilities and demand and encourage people to work here, get better pay for our police officers. This tax will go towards all of that,” said Edwards.

This tax will go into effect on July 1, 2020.

