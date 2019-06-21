Shinnston Tornado Stories: Wanda Ashcraft

June 23rd, 2019 is the 75th anniversary of the deadly Shinnston tornado where many lives were lost and hundreds were injured.

The severe storm that occurred on the evening of June 23rd, 1944 was the deadliest weather event to occur in the state of West Virginia.

Meteorologist Scott Sincoff sat down with former two-term Shinnston Mayor and lifelong resident Wanda Ashcraft about her memories of that historic day and how the storm sticks out in her memories to shape and change her life three-quarters of a century later.