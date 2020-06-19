Shinnston Woman’s Club gets a face lift

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Shinnston Woman’s Club is getting a much needed makeover, with the help of the community.

Due to COVID-19, Shinnston City Council can no longer meet in council chambers, because it’s too small to maintain proper social distancing. To help out, The Woman’s Club is offering its building for council to use for their meetings.

To return the favor the city, along with the help of the Jewel City Youth Group, have come together to help do some renovations.

“We had the city council meeting in this building because there’s room to spread out and we will be holding council meetings in this building until such time it’s okay to go back to using council chambers,” said Kathleen Panek.

Officials explained that the building can be rented out for private events like banquets, wedding receptions, baby showers and birthday parties.