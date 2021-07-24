Shinnston’s Ace Hardware celebrates 5 years since opening

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — The Ace Hardware’s location spent Saturday giving back to the community as a thank you for five years of service. The store, located on South Pike Street, set up activities for customers to enjoy.

Vendors were set up outside the store. There was a wood sculptor carving statues of animals for all to see. In addition, other crafts were available for purchase from Ace Hardware. The store brought in food vendors, as well as, showing off a few types of the grills that Ace offers. Customers came out to the party to come together, enjoy food and spend a nice day in the sun.

Raffles were the highlight of the later portion of the festivities. Tickets were bought throughout the morning and afternoon, with prizes to be won at the end, including a brand new grill.