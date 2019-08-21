Breaking News
Shinnston’s Frontier Days festival underway

Harrison

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The city of Shinnston spent Wednesday morning putting the final touches on its annual Frontier Days festival.

The event kicks off Wednesday at 6 p.m. with live music beginning at 8 p.m.

Frontier Fays brings carnival attractions, food trucks and many other activities to downtown Shinnston as a way to bring the surrounding community together for a few more days of fun before heading into the fall season.

“Frontier Days has a historical relevance to the community,” Shinnston city manager Chad Edwards said. “It’s been going on for at least 50 years. It’s a way of celebrating Shinnston, a way of celebrating the end of summer.”

Frontier Days starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday, the fun starts at 11 a.m. with the big draw of that day being the AG Olympics.

