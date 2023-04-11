NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A special prosecutor has determined that a shooting by law enforcement in Nutter Fort in August was a “justified shooting.”

According to Grant County Prosecuting Attorney John Ours, his office was requested as a special prosecutor for the fatal shooting by law enforcement led by U.S. marshals of Jason Owens, 37 from an incident in August 2022 at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort. Owens was attending a funeral for his father, Junior Arnie Owens, and law enforcement come to the funeral home to arrest Jason because he had warrants.

Ours said that he received the results of the investigation, which was handled by the Monongalia County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, and from the results of that investigation Ours determined that there was no probable cause to charge the two members of law enforcement involved in the shooting.

The report his office filed determined that it was a “justified shooting,” and the results of that report were sent to Sgt. Wetzel with the state police and Harrison County Circuit Judge Christopher McCarthy, who requested the special prosecutor be assigned, according to Ours.