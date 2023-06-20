CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fundraiser is being held on June 20 at the Clarksburg Applebee’s to help pay for the funeral expenses of David Matthew Mazza, who was shot and killed last Tuesday in the North View area.

Mazza was a dishwasher and cook at the restaurant, and now it is helping support his family with “Together We Care Tuesday.” This means, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., anyone can go in and ask for “David’s menu,” where 50% of the proceeds will go towards funeral expenses, or whatever the family may need at this time.

That menu includes three cheese chicken penne, fiesta lime chicken, the classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders platter and a grilled chicken Caesar salad.

Dennis Mazza II, brother of David, and Myra Mazza, David’s niece, expressed their gratitude to the Restaurant on Tuesday. “They’ve just been extremely well, I mean, they’re donating food, and they’re doing all this here, 50% of everything being donated towards the funeral cost,” said Dennis. “And I know he’d really appreciate that.”

“And he had a huge heart too,” Dennis added, “so he’s getting it all in return.”

A photo of David Mazza set up in Applebees restaurant. (WBOY Image)

While at Applebee’s, Mazza’s co-workers and family shared kind words in remembrance. “A lot of people didn’t know but, like, he liked to listen to music and to GU,” said co-worker Kayla Smith, “and it was just so funny watching him rock out over there. He would just be throwing dishes in, putting them away and he’d just be jamming. He’s really going to be missed.”

Myra Mazza, David’s niece, shared that he was like a second dad to her while growing up. She said that she looked up to him a lot and remembers trying to do everything like him. She recalled that David loved drinking Coca-Cola, and as much as Myra disliked the soda, she tried drinking it for two days straight, although it didn’t last. Mazza expressed that the past week has been tearing her family up and that they will miss him a lot.

David had multiple brothers, but Dennis Mazza II shared what he felt would’ve been one of David’s favorite memories. According to Dennis, David was a huge Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball fan, and he and their other brother, John, took David to his first game, where they got to meet all the players and coaches.

Losing a family member can be one of the hardest things anyone has to go through. Dennis Mazza II shared some advice with those who may be struggling with substance use disorder. He said, “Drug addictions a horrible thing, but don’t quit loving the people that do it. I mean, I stuck with him a lot of the time, you know? Just don’t give up on them, we never did. If you need help, if you’re watching this, go get it. I mean, it effects the family so hard. I know it’s a horrible addiction, but please, go get help.”

Friends and family were able to call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home on Tuesday between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The funeral service for David Matthew Mazza will be held on Wednesday, June 21, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Rodney Heckert and Reverend Steve Engle presiding.