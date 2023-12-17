CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students across Harrison County were treated to the Shop With a Deputy program on Dec. 17 at the Clarksburg Walmart. The program collects thousands of dollars throughout the year from community donations and has been operating for over 40 years.

This year, after students were identified by their counselors as someone needing extra help during the holiday season, they got $150 to spend on clothes and toys; a larger portion of the money is dedicated to clothes. Walmart had four cash registers dedicated to the program which ran all morning.

Coty Shingleton, a Harrison County deputy and vice president of the Deputies Sheriffs’ Association said they want to get to know the kids of Harrison County not just so they can keep them safe, but also to break down negative feelings towards officers.

“The children sometimes, when they see a police officer in uniform, it’s not always the best day, whether it be a car wreck or something going on at home, or a bad incident,” Shingleton said. “So we don’t want the children to associate, you know, us with just that ad day all the time, so having events like this is a way that they can see us in a positive light.

Rexann Martin has been volunteering for 43 years and was first inspired by her husband Ed.

“I started dating a police officer and he asked me to help, and I thought it was a worthwhile cause. It’s for children, so anything that helps our children out is the best thing there is,” Rexann said.

Ed Martin is now a retired officer but is still serving his community.

“Being a police officer that’s what you want to do, help the people in your community. The most important thing about the community is our children, they’re the future.”

Officers, their spouses, retired personnel and therapy dogs all joined in the spirit of giving and continuing this Harrison County Sheriff’s Department tradition.