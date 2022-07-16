BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Showdown in the Mountains baseball tournament is taking place July 15-17.

There are close to 50 youth teams taking part in the action at the Bridge Sports Complex and other surrounding fields. The event, which is in its sixth year, is hosted by West Virginia Patriot Baseball.

Pitcher keeps runner in check (WBOY – Image)

Local teams are competing in the tournament, as well as ones from multiple states, like Pennsylvania and Virginia, which tournament director, Robert Marra, said is a great thing for the area.

“We want to have them compete against all the teams from not only this area but outside the area to continue to improve the baseball locally,” Marra said. “It’s great to bring all of the out of town folks into our local economy. It not only impacts Bridgeport, but the surrounding area.”

The championships will happen Sunday, July 17 after pool play is done. The times for the championship vary depending on the age group.