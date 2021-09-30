Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood Market to open on Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new seafood market will be opening its doors in Bridgeport on Friday.

Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood Market will offer fresh seafood, including shrimp, oysters, salmon, flounder and grouper.

The market is able to get the seafood fresh because the owners can personally fly it back or use their refrigeration truck.

The front counter at Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood Market (WBOY image)

After a group of friends helped them split 200 lbs. of shrimp, the owners knew there was a demand for fresh seafood in north central West Virginia.

“There really isn’t many places, I don’t know of any place in this particular area that carries it. We thought ‘okay, there’s definitely a demand for this here. We’re not the only people that love fresh seafood’,” said Amy Craddock, who co-owns Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood Market with her husband.

Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood Market will open on Friday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. Hours will vary depending on the availability of seafood. You can find out their current hours by checking out their Facebook page here.

The establishment is located at 8000 Jerry Dove Drive at the Market Place Plaza across the street from United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.