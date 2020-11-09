Site of former Wallace bakery causes issues for the community after not being properly cleaned up

WALLACE, W.Va.- The site of a former bakery has been causing issues for a Harrison County community after the site was not fully cleaned up.

According to Wallace residents, the site of the bakery along Route 20 that was taken down by Harrison County Commission more than two years ago is still a pile of bricks and debris. Residents have said that local children have been playing in this area and teenagers have been throwing bricks at passing cars.

Many consider this a danger as it is along the main road that everyone in Wallace must use to get to places such as churches and parks.

There is no word at this time as to whether or not the site will be cleaned up.