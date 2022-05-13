CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On June 14, at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will induct the 2022 Knights of the Golden Horseshoe.

221 eighth-grade students from across West Virginia will take part in the 306th anniversary of the Golden Horseshoe legacy where they will be recognized for their knowledge of West Virginia history.

“Our students have worked diligently for this moment to become Knights of the Golden Horseshoe,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “It is clear their passion for knowledge and resilience to achieve this accomplishment will make them incredible ambassadors for the Mountain State. I look forward to all of their future success.”

Among those to be recognized are six students from Harrison County:

Charles Lane, Washington Irving Middle School

Addison Veigel, Bridgeport Middle School

James Fazalare, Bridgeport Middle School

Braydon Hendricks, Mountaineer Middle School

Shyanne Rathbun, Mountaineer Middle School

Abigail Louk, South Harrison Middle School

A complete list of 2022 winners can be found online on the WVDE website. They, and other 2022 Golden Horseshoe recipients, will participate in three separate ceremonies.

At 9 a.m., the first ceremony will begin for the following counties: Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Putnam, Roane, Wayne and Wirt.

At 11:30 a.m., the second ceremony will begin for the following counties: Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pleasants, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Summers, Tyler, Upshur, Webster, Wetzel, Wood and Wyoming.

At 2 p.m., the third ceremony will begin for the following counties: Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Preston, Taylor, Tucker and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.

The event will be live-streamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations.

The test has been administered each year since 1931, covering West Virginia topics like civics, government, geography and culture, among other categories.

A minimum of two students from each county and one student from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are selected for the award. The other honorees are selected from the 55 counties based on each county’s eighth-grade population.

For more on the Golden Horseshoe program, visit the WVDE website or contact Dustin Lambert at dllambert@k12.wv.us. You can also follow the WVDE online on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and on LinkedIn.