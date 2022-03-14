BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – SkyWest Airlines, a Utah-based company, has submitted a 90-day termination notice to the U.S. Department of Transportation regarding 29 airports.

In the notice, the airline said, “Although SkyWest Airlines, Inc. would prefer to continue providing scheduled air service to these cities, the pilot staffing challenges across the airline industry preclude us

from doing so.”

The airline industry having a pilot shortage is not new. Several schools in north central West Virginia have offered aviation training to help combat the shortage.

However, a holdover notice has been issued to the airline, meaning they must continue to provide services until a new airline has been chosen.

The flights offered by SkyWest Airlines from the North Central West Virginia Airport (NCWV) are branded as United Airlines on the airport’s website. Destinations for the flights include Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Washington-Dulles (IAD).

“SkyWest has disappointed 29 communities. The challenging part is that 29 cities are going to be on the look for a replacement carrier. I mean, I think we’re very well-positioned. We believe in our data and we believe in our market,” said Rick Rock, director of the NCWV Airport.

Rock is confident that the airport will have no problem looking for a replacement carrier, as the airport continues to grow and make improvements. He’s hoping to have a replacement carrier named by the summer.

For the time being, flights already booked with SkyWest Airlines are still good-to-go, and new flights can still be booked. Passengers will not notice a difference.

The North Central West Virginia Airport is not the only airport in West Virginia that was affected. According to the order, the Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg is also affected by the termination notice.