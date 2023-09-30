BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Businesses gathered in the parking lot of the Bridgeport Mountaineer Medical Office Building to participate in the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Harrison County Chapter’s Mega Bed Build event on Saturday.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit organization that builds and delivers beds to children who do not have one. It has since expanded into a charity spanning 44 states with more than 300 chapters and operating in four different countries.

The organization brought together the Bridgeport community to build over 200 beds for children. 350 volunteers gathered to bring their motto “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!” to life.

Dr. Kelly Nelson, a Sleep in Heavenly Peace representative, said, “All you have to do is look in our backyard and see how much poverty is out there, and a kid that doesn’t have a bed of their own, a kid who sleeps on the floor, or sleeps with their parents or have to sleep with several siblings. Multiple studies show when an impairment, that is to them academically. An impairment academically unfortunately leads to a great chance of impairment in life. So, this is giving kids not only a good night sleep, but this is giving a kid a chance at a better life.”

The organization extended its thanks to all of those who helped Saturday’s event run smoothly. If you would like to get involved with Sleep in Heavenly Peace ,you can visit their website.