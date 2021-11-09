A the first bed made by Dave Lang and his work with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County organization is building beds on Nov. 13, and they need your help.

The Harrison County Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace will be holding a community bed-building project on Saturday at the Mountaineer Medical Building across from United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

Headboards for beds made by the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization. (WBOY Image)

The organization plans to build 150 beds by the afternoon and will also have a DJ and food for volunteers.

The organization gives beds built to kids in Harrison County who need them, something officials from the organization said is a feeling unlike any other.

“It’s probably the most satisfying thing I’ve ever done, especially in the delivery side. The gratification that comes along with delivering a bed for a kid is amazing,” said Dave Lang, Chapter President for the Harrison County Chapter of Sleeping in Heavenly Peace.

According to West Virginia Kids Count, 20% of children in West Virginia and 16.5% of children in Harrison County are living in poverty.

If you’d like to volunteer to help make beds, you can call Lang at 304-669-9742 or click here. You can also donate to the organization or request a bed on the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website.