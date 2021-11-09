BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County organization is building beds on Nov. 13, and they need your help.
The Harrison County Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace will be holding a community bed-building project on Saturday at the Mountaineer Medical Building across from United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.
The organization plans to build 150 beds by the afternoon and will also have a DJ and food for volunteers.
The organization gives beds built to kids in Harrison County who need them, something officials from the organization said is a feeling unlike any other.
“It’s probably the most satisfying thing I’ve ever done, especially in the delivery side. The gratification that comes along with delivering a bed for a kid is amazing,” said Dave Lang, Chapter President for the Harrison County Chapter of Sleeping in Heavenly Peace.
According to West Virginia Kids Count, 20% of children in West Virginia and 16.5% of children in Harrison County are living in poverty.
If you’d like to volunteer to help make beds, you can call Lang at 304-669-9742 or click here. You can also donate to the organization or request a bed on the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website.