Small businesses being affected financially by COVID-19

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – With all non-essential businesses closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, many small local business were forced to close down.

Home Style in downtown Shinnston was popular among the community and known for engaging events, such as “Plaid Friday.”

Owner Melissa Aldridge said it has been upsetting to see something she has worked on for 11 years be forced to close temporarily and that her employees had to wait weeks to receive any help with unemployment, but have since received benefits. The store is also being affected financially.

“We still have bills that we had prior to the shutdown. We still have rent, and utilities, and insurance and taxes, but none of the income,” said Aldridge.

Home Style does expect to be open again when Gov. Jim Justice allows non-essential businesses to reopen and hopes for continued community support.