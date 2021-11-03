Smart 911: New emergency alert system for Bridgeport residents

The City of Bridgeport will now be using Rave Mobile Safety as a new emergency alert system for residents. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The City of Bridgeport has migrated to a new emergency alert system that makes signing up very simple for residents.

The new system, called Rave Mobile Safety, will alert residents in the event of an emergency; such as a severe thunderstorms warning, tornado warnings, water leaks, boil advisories, or anything the city needs to warn its residents about.

Officials with the city’s emergency management said that while they’ve been through a few different systems of this nature in the last few months, this system is very user-friendly for both users and city officials.

“I can set up all the templates on my computer. So, one click and it says ‘there’s a storm warning’. One click and it says ‘there’s flooding somewhere’. So, you kind of set everything up on the front end, and then when bad things are happening, it’s really easy to get that information out to people,” said Timothy Curry, Director of the Bridgeport Emergency Management.

If you’d like to take advantage of the new system, you have a few different options.