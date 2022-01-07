Snow impacts drivers in north central West Virginia, no major accidents reported

Viewers sent in photos of the snowstorm that swept in north central West Virginia on Jan. 6.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With all of the snow around the region on Thursday, Jan. 6, drivers were impacted during their commutes home and even their commutes on Friday morning.

According to officials from the Harrison County Emergency Management, there were between 50 and 60 accidents called into the Harrison County 911 communication center Thursday afternoon and evening.

Harrison County Emergency Management and the Bridgeport Emergency Management both said that in any accidents reported, no injuries were reported.

“Most of the accidents probably could have been avoided by reducing speed and expanding your distance. I mean, that’s the biggest part of vehicle accidents during an event like this,” said Pegi Bailey, Director of Emergency Management for Harrison County.

“Nothing major. You know, a couple of very minor accidents that just required a tow truck. No injuries that I’m aware of. Everything in the city, city-wise went pretty well,” said Timothy Curry, Director of Emergency Management for the City of Bridgeport.

Both credit the work from the Department of Highways and the public works departments in Bridgeport and across Harrison County for their work in keeping the roads safe and clear all night and into the morning hours on Friday.