CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia State Police sobriety checkpoint is planned for next week in Harrison County.

The state police announced in a press release that the checkpoint will be held on U.S. Route 19 near Milford Street and Main Street in Clarksburg.

The checkpoint will be on Friday, Sept. 29 from 8 p.m. until midnight, state police said.

On the same day, another sobriety checkpoint is planned in Lewis County.