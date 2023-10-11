BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There will be several roads closed in Bridgeport on Wednesday evening for the Bridgeport High School homecoming parade.

The City of Bridgeport said that the closures will begin at 5:50 p.m. and that roads will reopen as soon as the parade concludes, which the city said should be approximately 7:15 p.m.

During the parade, Philadelphia Avenue will be closed from East Main Street/Rt 50 to Johnson Avenue to City Park Drive, meaning the following Philadelphia Avenue intersections will be closed:

  • Center Court
  • Center Street
  • Worthington Drive
  • Church Street
  • Dunkin Avenue
  • North Virginia Avenue
  • Jones Avenue
  • Davisson Street
  • Stout Street
  • Maple Avenue
  • James Street

Several Johnson Avenue intersections will also be closed:

  • Wyatt Street
  • Meadow Lane
  • City Park Drive

The city is asking drivers to be patient and use alternate routes when possible during the parade.