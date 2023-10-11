BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There will be several roads closed in Bridgeport on Wednesday evening for the Bridgeport High School homecoming parade.

The City of Bridgeport said that the closures will begin at 5:50 p.m. and that roads will reopen as soon as the parade concludes, which the city said should be approximately 7:15 p.m.

During the parade, Philadelphia Avenue will be closed from East Main Street/Rt 50 to Johnson Avenue to City Park Drive, meaning the following Philadelphia Avenue intersections will be closed:

Center Court

Center Street

Worthington Drive

Church Street

Dunkin Avenue

North Virginia Avenue

Jones Avenue

Davisson Street

Stout Street

Maple Avenue

James Street

Several Johnson Avenue intersections will also be closed:

Wyatt Street

Meadow Lane

City Park Drive

The city is asking drivers to be patient and use alternate routes when possible during the parade.