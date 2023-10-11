BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There will be several roads closed in Bridgeport on Wednesday evening for the Bridgeport High School homecoming parade.
The City of Bridgeport said that the closures will begin at 5:50 p.m. and that roads will reopen as soon as the parade concludes, which the city said should be approximately 7:15 p.m.
During the parade, Philadelphia Avenue will be closed from East Main Street/Rt 50 to Johnson Avenue to City Park Drive, meaning the following Philadelphia Avenue intersections will be closed:
- Center Court
- Center Street
- Worthington Drive
- Church Street
- Dunkin Avenue
- North Virginia Avenue
- Jones Avenue
- Davisson Street
- Stout Street
- Maple Avenue
- James Street
Several Johnson Avenue intersections will also be closed:
- Wyatt Street
- Meadow Lane
- City Park Drive
The city is asking drivers to be patient and use alternate routes when possible during the parade.